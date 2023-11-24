United Longhorns football team gets ready for third round matchup against Austin Westlake

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Longhorns had practice on Thanksgiving day and the players were thankful and excited for it.

Senior and Right Guard Mauricio Maldonado expressed that gratitude, and he says the occasion reminds him of his older brother.

He says, “It’s actually really amazing. I remember in 2019 my brother was practicing on Thanksgiving and I was like, ‘man I want to do that!’ That’s cool. I’m not going to feel bad about eating all the food, but yeah it’s amazing. I love that I get to be with these guys on Thanksgiving, and I’m grateful for that. We just had a team breakfast right now so it was really nice.”

United Longhorn Senior and Defensive End Luis Franco told us, “It feels pretty good. It’s a blessing, you know? As of right now, we’re the only Laredo team that’s practicing so it’s a blessing for sure.”

The theme of family came up a lot while talking to the team, especially in the ways they bonded this year.

That includes going blonde.

Quarterback Atzel Chavez spoke a little on the idea of going blonde by saying, “I saw it from when I was a freshman the seniors, a couple of them, would bleach their hair and it’s our senior year. We did it last year too, but this year it’s more special. All of us are just more committed and we’re all in it.”

Franco claims he has the best blonde locks out of the whole team.

He says, “I think some of the guys did it together like in a duo or trio. Like for me, I went to a salon but some of the guys did it at their house. My tia hooked it up, but yeah, I think I have the best one.”

Coach David Sanchez isn’t thinking about going blonde—a possibility he says he’ll only consider if they advance from their third-round matchup—but is focused on Saturday’s gameplan.

Coach Sanchez told us, “Obviously this next one would be huge for us. You know, that’s been our goal for many years. We have gotten to this point. Obviously, we want to be the first team that breaks that barrier. Playing against a great football team, like always anytime you get into the third round, you‘re going to get the best from the Austin/San Antonio area. We know what we’re up against, but we feel very confident in what we can do. All we can do is go out there and play our game and do what we do, and God willing, some things go our way, we get some breaks and we’ll have a chance to win that ball game at the end.”

The Longhorn players feel like this the closest they have ever been and their chemistry is unlike any other.

United will face off with Austin Westlake on Saturday, November 25th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Alamodome.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.