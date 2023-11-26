Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Westlake High School vs. United High School Game - November 25
United High School football ready for third round matchup against Austin Westlake
United Longhorns football team gets ready for third round matchup against Austin Westlake
Texas High School Football: How to Stream the DeSoto High School vs. Willis High School Game - November 24
Drugs, guns found in search of central Laredo home
Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home

Latest News

Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon...
Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled