$125k hidden in car found during inspection at Laredo port of entry

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, officers seized over $125,000 in unreported currency.

On Monday, CBP officers searched a 36-year-old man’s 2014 Chevy Malibu.

There, they found the money hidden in the vehicle.

Officials confirm it is a crime not to report over $10,000 when entering or exiting the United States.

