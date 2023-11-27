$125k hidden in car found during inspection at Laredo port of entry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, officers seized over $125,000 in unreported currency.
On Monday, CBP officers searched a 36-year-old man’s 2014 Chevy Malibu.
There, they found the money hidden in the vehicle.
Officials confirm it is a crime not to report over $10,000 when entering or exiting the United States.
