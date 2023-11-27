$125k hidden in car found during inspection at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, officers seized over $125,000 in unreported currency.

On Monday, CBP officers searched a 36-year-old man’s 2014 Chevy Malibu.

There, they found the money hidden in the vehicle.

Officials confirm it is a crime not to report over $10,000 when entering or exiting the United States.

