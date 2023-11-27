19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old man is killed following a shooting in south Laredo over the weekend.

The shooting was reported on Sunday morning at 527 Riverhill Drive.

According to Laredo Police, the victim identified as Roberto Chavez was shot multiple times.

Police say they are investigating this as the sixth homicide of the year.

