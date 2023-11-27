Shop Local
City of Laredo sets schedule for upcoming Christmas events

City of Laredo Christmas events
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working to make the most wonderful time of the year a memorable one for its residents.

Starting this week, a few events are hoping to bring in the Christmas spirit.

Here’s a schedule of events.

Thursday, November 30th

District Five hosting Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting Event at Jovita Idar Park
Kicking it off on Thursday, Mayor Pro Tempore and District 5 Council Member Ruben Gutierrez Jr., along with other groups, is hosting the “Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting” event.

For this event, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will get underway at 7:15 p.m.

It will all take place at Jovita Idar Park.

According to organizers, there will be school performances, train rides, and a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie showing.

Friday, December 1st

Jingle All the Way at Independence Hills Park Christmas event
A day later over at District One, Council Member Gilbert Gonzalez and others are putting on a “Jingle all the Way” Christmas event at Independence Hills Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot chocolate, cookies, train rides, school performances, and more are just some of the things attendees can look forward to.

There will even be light tunnels at the pond, which attendees are encouraged to go to.

The tree lighting begins at 7 p.m. for this event.

Tuesday, December 5th

Light the Way for Christmas at North Central Park
In District 6, the “Light the Way for Christmas” event is taking place at North Central Park from 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Dance teams, vendors, train rides, a santa sleigh, and more are being scheduled for that event.

Wednesday, December 6th

Navidad Fest 2023 at Sames Auto Arena
A family favorite, Navidad Fest 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6th.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Santa’s workshop and craft stations will be set up, as well as ice skating opportunities.

This is part of many other activities being planned that will take place at the Sames Auto Arena.

