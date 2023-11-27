Shop Local
Council member reflects on plans to reduce Loop 20 accidents in district

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One city council member, who represents a hot spot for accidents and fatalities on Loop 20, is speaking out about ways to keep drivers safe.

That conversation started during last week’s city council meeting where the police chief presented his findings and told city council that the Cuatro Vientos stretch of Loop 20 particularly stands out.

On Monday, District 3 council member Melissa Cigarroa said speed plays a large factor in those accidents—along with distracted driving.

However, Cigarroa points towards a future grant that could help find a solution to the problem.

Over the phone, she told us, “Cuatro Vientos is unusual because it does not look like a normal highway that we’re used to. But we’re fortunate that the Regional Mobility Authority received a federal grant for $2 million. It’s called Vision Zero and that will study particular areas in the city where traffic is causing problems.”

Once those studies are done, Cigarroa says Laredo will be able to qualify for federal funding to help solve some of those problems.

