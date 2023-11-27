Shop Local
Councilmember speaks about recent waiving of laws to allow construction for border wall

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two months since the Biden administration announced 26 laws were being waived to allow border wall construction in Texas.

Some of them include the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and the Safe Water Drinking Act.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa spoke about the developments when it comes to Starr County.

“Well, if you need to continue with the project, do not waive the laws that protect us.  That project needs to go under the Environmental Policy Act and get a complete environmental review.  It should look for endangered species.  We have some here in the river.  And so, farther downstream, we need to make sure of that,” said Cigarroa. “It needs to make sure that it’s not impacting the water, so the clean water act is incredibly important.  The Safe Drinking Water Act is also incredibly important, and the protections that exist there.  The City of Laredo is a property owner in Starr County.  And as a property owner, we have the right to insist that our rights are not abridged.  Just because we live along the river, does not mean that we give up our citizenship.  So, as property owners, we demand that all of our rights are respected.”

The construction will be paid for through funds that were passed by Congress back in 2019.

The Department of Homeland Security is required to use those funds for that specified purpose.

