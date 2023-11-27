Shop Local
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is able to escape a burning vehicle after his Jeep burst into flames over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Saturday after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Masterson and Red River.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Jeep Wrangler on fire.

The driver says smoke started coming out of the vehicle while driving causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

Fortunately, the driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury.

