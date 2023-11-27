Shop Local
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Care Services Director said she was forced to depart from her position after two years of being with the department.

KGNS reached out to Karina Elizondo after she posted on her social media page that she was leaving the department.

Elizondo authorized KGNS to use her post that read on Nov. 22 in part “Today as I picked up my personal belongings, I left a piece of my heart with all of you. I was forced to be silent and now I am forced to say goodbye. I never gave up on any of you nor the Department.”

KGNS reached out to the city for a comment but stated they could not disclose personnel matters.

Elizondo was appointed to the position on Oct. 18, 2021 by then city manager Robert Eads.

