Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Mayor proposes plan to reduce fatalities on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In light of the deadly collisions reported on Loop 20 this past year, Laredo Mayor, Dr. Victor Trevino spoke about improvements that he would like to see on the roads.

Mayor Trevino said the Laredo Police Chief presented a report saying fatalities on the loop have decreased; however, speed still plays a big factor in those accidents.

“Accidents happen although there are less, it’s still worry some, especially because of the speed it’s not monitored,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. “So I put forward a mitigation effort that can be done to include either more police presence, more DPS presence or more signage. I think what we were able to get is signage for now because police presence we know it’s not available all the time.”

Trevino said temporary signs will go up asking people to reduce their speed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Drugs, guns found in search of central Laredo home
Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
City of Laredo, Webb County Holiday Closures
City of Laredo, Webb County offices remain closed
Texas High School Football: How to Stream the DeSoto High School vs. Willis High School Game - November 24

Latest News

Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
West Laredo Border Patrol agents find 11 undocumented migrants
11 undocumented migrants caught in West Laredo
6a newscast recording
Laredo Mayor proposes plan to reduce fatalities on Loop 20
$125,000 in unreported currency found during inspection
$125k hidden in car found during inspection at Laredo port of entry