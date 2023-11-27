Laredo Mayor proposes plan to reduce fatalities on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In light of the deadly collisions reported on Loop 20 this past year, Laredo Mayor, Dr. Victor Trevino spoke about improvements that he would like to see on the roads.

Mayor Trevino said the Laredo Police Chief presented a report saying fatalities on the loop have decreased; however, speed still plays a big factor in those accidents.

“Accidents happen although there are less, it’s still worry some, especially because of the speed it’s not monitored,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. “So I put forward a mitigation effort that can be done to include either more police presence, more DPS presence or more signage. I think what we were able to get is signage for now because police presence we know it’s not available all the time.”

Trevino said temporary signs will go up asking people to reduce their speed.

