No-cost 21st Century Program being offered at some UISD schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD parents looking for an after-school program for their child have an option with the school district’s 21st Century Program.

The interactive, hands-on learning program is aligned with the school’s curriculum and is available at no cost.

However, the program is available in only a select number of schools.

The 21st Century Program Coordinator, Elsa Burrier, offered more details on what the program entails and what parents can expect.

In addition, the program is looking for tutors to help meet the requirements in order to offer this program.

You can find access to the application forms here.

Degreed tutors can make up to $30 an hour while non-degreed tutors can make up to $12 an hour.

For more information, interested parties can call (956) 473-1866 or (956) 473-6274.

