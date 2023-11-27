Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

No-cost 21st Century Program being offered at some UISD schools

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD parents looking for an after-school program for their child have an option with the school district’s 21st Century Program.

The interactive, hands-on learning program is aligned with the school’s curriculum and is available at no cost.

However, the program is available in only a select number of schools.

The 21st Century Program Coordinator, Elsa Burrier, offered more details on what the program entails and what parents can expect.

In addition, the program is looking for tutors to help meet the requirements in order to offer this program.

You can find access to the application forms here.

Degreed tutors can make up to $30 an hour while non-degreed tutors can make up to $12 an hour.

For more information, interested parties can call (956) 473-1866 or (956) 473-6274.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home

Latest News

North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
Amber Alert cancelled, Texas boy found and reunited in Laredo
Webb County and City of Laredo property tax deadlines near
Webb County and City of Laredo property tax deadlines near
Webb County and City of Laredo property tax deadlines near
Webb County and City of Laredo property taxes deadline
UISD 21st Century Program
UISD 21st Century Program