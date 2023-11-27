North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 10-year-old North Texas boy is found safe in Mexico after police say he was taken by his father for over 10 days.

His father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, remains a fugitive and is a prime suspect in the murder of the boy’s mother, Zoleika Lopez.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation, releasing Aguilar-Cano’s latest image.

Following the mother’s murder on November 14, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy, Ian Aguilar, with his father identified as the suspect.

Ian was found safe in Mexico on Saturday, leading to a tearful reunion with family in Laredo.

The family is now focused on justice for their mother.

Authorities are urging the public with information to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC’s Dallas affiliate helped provide a report on the case.

