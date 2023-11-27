Nuevo Laredo safety officials report fatal trailer accident south of city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities in our sister city reported a fatal accident involving a trailer that took place on National Highway 157, just south of Nuevo Laredo.

Public safety officials responded to the accident at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, they found a deceased and two other individuals who were transported to the hospital for injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

