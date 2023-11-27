Sexual assault warrant arrest at port of entry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection arrested a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
The arrest took place on November 18th at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.
The individual, 50-year-old pedestrian Jesus Perez Parra, was sent to secondary inspection.
After conducting a database search, he was found to have a warrant out for his arrest from Webb County.
He was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.
