Sexual assault warrant arrest at port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection arrested a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The arrest took place on November 18th at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

The individual, 50-year-old pedestrian Jesus Perez Parra, was sent to secondary inspection.

After conducting a database search, he was found to have a warrant out for his arrest from Webb County.

He was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

