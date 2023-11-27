Shop Local
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A trooper tried to make a traffic stop in south Laredo last Saturday, November 18th, but it ended with two people arrested.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the trooper made an attempt to stop a car near the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and River Hill Loop.

The car kept driving southbound on Highway 83 and did not stop until getting to Lomas del Sur Boulevard.

Reports indicate the driver, 19-year-old Jose Hernandez, tried to run but he was later arrested.

Another individual, 17-year-old Gabino Salazar, was a passenger in the car.

He too was arrested.

They are both facing felony charges in connection to this incident.

