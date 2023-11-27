Webb County and City of Laredo property tax deadlines near

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you pay property taxes to the City of Laredo or Webb County, an important deadline is coming up this Thursday, November 30th.

This Thursday is the deadline for property tax owners to pay the first half of property taxes.

The split payment option cuts the amount due in two equal installments.

When opting to split the payment, no penalties and interest is assessed.

The first half-payment is due Thursday, November 30th, while the second half-payment is due on June 30, 2024.

For more information, property taxpayers can call either the city tax office at (956) 727-6403 or the county tax office at (956) 523-4200.

