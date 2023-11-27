Webb County Commissioners approve Property Assessed Clean Energy Finance Program

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Webb County joins over 90 municipalities and counties who are part of a program that helps business and property owners become more energy efficient.

On Monday morning, Webb County leaders approved the Webb County Property Assessed Clean Energy Program or PACE for short.

The program helps businesses who qualify with certain costs or repairs.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said private business owners can take advantage of this program to help their businesses become energy efficient.

“I think that we are pushing clean energy projects it’s a win-win in our community right now and even there might be an individual right now that needs a little bit of help that needs funding or a company or a business, this is the perfect example,” said Commissioner Gonzalez.

Some examples can include businesses that deal with electricity, water heating, solar panels, wind turbines and more.

You may qualify if own a commercial property such as private school, medical facility or church.

Also, if you own an industrial property such as a privately owned agricultural related property and you might qualify if you own an apartment complex but not if you are an individual homeowner.

According to Dub Taylor with the Texas PACE Program, this program can save some money for some business owners.

“This project has provided an economical sustainment and we have seen an improvement for many business owners across Texas,” said Taylor.

Currently, Webb County is the 94th entity in the State of Texas to adopt this program.

Back in 2021, the City of Laredo adopted it as well.

If you would like to apply for this program click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.