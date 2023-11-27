Webb County commissioners designate November as National Adoption Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to a nonprofit organization, nearly 6,000 children are waiting to be adopted in Texas and if these kids and teens are not adopted anytime soon, they will age out of the system at 18 years old.

On Monday, Webb County raised awareness about being an adoptive parent.

Commissioners Court designated the month of November as National Adoption Awareness Month.

Judge Tano Tijerina says it’s important to adopt or foster kids and teenagers so that these children can feel the meaning of a forever home.

Judge Tijerina says, “There’s a thought process that goes in line with that and I hear it all the time: “Well, it’s not my child, so I don’t know if I ever have the heart to hold a child, to allow with a child, to cry with a child. Well, I’m going to tell you that it’s been the biggest blessing in my whole life. I have biological children, and I have adoptive children and there is no difference at all. There is not one part or one frame that differentiates each one.”

According to the Child Welfare Organization, there are 114,000 children and youth waiting to be adopted.

In Texas, more than 1,000 youth age out of foster care each year.

