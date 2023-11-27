Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County commissioners designate November as National Adoption Awareness Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to a nonprofit organization, nearly 6,000 children are waiting to be adopted in Texas and if these kids and teens are not adopted anytime soon, they will age out of the system at 18 years old.

On Monday, Webb County raised awareness about being an adoptive parent.

Commissioners Court designated the month of November as National Adoption Awareness Month.

Judge Tano Tijerina says it’s important to adopt or foster kids and teenagers so that these children can feel the meaning of a forever home.

Judge Tijerina says, “There’s a thought process that goes in line with that and I hear it all the time: “Well, it’s not my child, so I don’t know if I ever have the heart to hold a child, to allow with a child, to cry with a child. Well, I’m going to tell you that it’s been the biggest blessing in my whole life. I have biological children, and I have adoptive children and there is no difference at all. There is not one part or one frame that differentiates each one.”

According to the Child Welfare Organization, there are 114,000 children and youth waiting to be adopted.

In Texas, more than 1,000 youth age out of foster care each year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home

Latest News

19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
City of Laredo sets schedule for upcoming Christmas events
Webb County Commissioners approve Property Assessed Clean Energy Finance Program
Webb County Commissioners approve Property Assessed Clean Energy Finance Program
Webb County designates November as National Adoption Awareness Month
County Commissioners designate November as National Adoption Awareness Month