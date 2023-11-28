Affordable homes project unveiled at Three Points Village in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An initiative by NeighborWorks Laredo is set to potentially address the pressing need for affordable housing. A vacant lot in the 300 block of North Arkansas has been earmarked for the construction of 24 two-bedroom homes catering to low-income families.

While the cost of these homes is still pending determination, officials express optimism about offering them at a price point below $200,000, a crucial step in expanding access to affordable housing in the area.

For individuals keen on securing a spot in this upcoming housing project, NeighborWorks Laredo has opened a waitlist. Prospective residents are also encouraged to participate in finance education and management classes to equip themselves with essential skills for homeownership.

Those interested in more information or wishing to join the waitlist can reach out to NeighborWorks Laredo through their website.

