Car crash reported on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An apparent car crash is reported near a detention center on a Laredo highway.

Viewer video shows several law enforcement and fire units on the southbound lane near 7210 Highway 83 heading towards Rio Bravo.

At least one vehicle was seen damaged at the scene.

No word on how many injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.