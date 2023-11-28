Shop Local
Car crash reported on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An apparent car crash is reported near a detention center on a Laredo highway.

Viewer video shows several law enforcement and fire units on the southbound lane near 7210 Highway 83 heading towards Rio Bravo.

At least one vehicle was seen damaged at the scene.

No word on how many injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays.

