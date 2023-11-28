Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Karina Elizondo
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo