City council member monitors traffic in District 1

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents continue to see a lot of traffic in the south part of Laredo, specifically in the Cielito Lindo area and Lomas del Sur.

We spoke to the city council member for District 1 about the situation, and he says he is receiving multiple calls about the ongoing congestion issues and crashes in the area.

District 1 Council Member Gilbert Gonzalez told us, “There is a two-way street by the intersection of LBJ and Ejido. It’s a two-way street, and then it becomes one lane. So, we went out to the owner and we are getting the deed from them to get the right of way so for the next 2 months so we can alleviate the traffic.”

He says about 15 traffic studies are underway in his area to identify the spots that need the extra help.

In addition, the Laredo police department is reporting more than 80 crashes in the area this year so far.

