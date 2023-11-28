Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.”

According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says.

Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900.

Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

An email seeking comment was sent to Chopt Creative Salad Co., a chain with more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.

Cozzi’s attorney said Tuesday that she does not want to comment further.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Karina Elizondo
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo

Latest News

Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
In new challenge to indictment, Trump’s lawyers argue he had good basis to question election results
Sebastian found himself in a sticky situation before he was reunited with his owner.
Sebastian the husky reunited with owner after getting stuck in storm drain