Dating app meet-up ends with stolen items, one man arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is under arrest after a dating app meet-up goes wrong.

Overnight, police responded to a robbery call near the 5300 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

The victim told officers he rented a motel room for a meet-up with a guy from a dating app.

According to the victim, the encounter turned violent when the suspect allegedly made a threat to rob and kill him.

The suspect took the victim’s bracelet, Apple Watch, iPhone, wallet, items from the room, and the victim’s car.

The victim was able to escape as the suspect was allegedly threatening him with a bat.

Officers identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaiah Luna.

Police reportedly found Luna with the victim’s items near the 5200 block of San Bernardo Avenue

Luna is now facing aggravated robbery charges.

