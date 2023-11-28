Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The overdose crisis gripping Laredo has taken a more alarming turn, with the current count of overdose deaths standing at 58. This tragic development comes on the heels of a recent overdose death that has left one family in profound grief.

As Laredo police await the toxicology report, the family of 47-year-old John Edward Saenz is speaking out about the struggles he faced. According to his mother, Saenz battled substance abuse from a young age, sought rehabilitation, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

His sister, Sarah Saenz, who has also confronted addiction, describes the incident as a significant shock and shares a heartfelt plea: “If I had something to say to the people that see a homeless or a drug addict that’s asking for money, not to look at them like they’re trash because they’re made in the image of God. It could be your sister, it could be your mother, it could be your father. Treat them the way you want to be treated if you were a drug addict because you don’t know what they’re going through, you don’t know what they went through to get to that point in their life.”

The upcoming opening of the ROOTS Recovery Center, a detox facility located at 1300 Chicago Street, will be the first of its kind in Laredo and aims to assist those struggling with addiction. However, in the interim, individuals in need of services are encouraged to try the following facilities:

Border Region Behavioral Health Center Location: 1500 Pappas St. Contact: 956-794-3000

PILLAR Strong of Laredo Location: 6405 McPherson Rd. Ste. 2 Contact: 956-723-7457

SCAN Location: 1303 Seymour Ave. Contact: 956-568-6227

