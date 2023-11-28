Feeling fresh in the 60s!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We started out Tuesday morning nice and chilly in the low 50s and we are only going to as warm as 60.

These cooler conditions will stay with us into Wednesday and we could see a slight chance of rain throughout the day.

Now things will start to warm up as we head into Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

While we’ll continue to see cool November nights, our temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week and into next week.

It looks like we will be starting the month of December warm and sunny!

