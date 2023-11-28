Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Feeling fresh in the 60s!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We started out Tuesday morning nice and chilly in the low 50s and we are only going to as warm as 60.

These cooler conditions will stay with us into Wednesday and we could see a slight chance of rain throughout the day.

Now things will start to warm up as we head into Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

While we’ll continue to see cool November nights, our temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week and into next week.

It looks like we will be starting the month of December warm and sunny!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Karina Elizondo
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Feeling fresh in the 60s!
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Air Beneath Clouds, Moistens up Wednesday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Cloudy Cool Weather
Foggy conditions Laredo roadways
Foggy conditions cloud Laredo drivers early Friday morning