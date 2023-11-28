Laredo Philharmonic promotes upcoming “Deck the Halls” Christmas concert

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - All around Laredo, Christmas tree lightings and neighborhood decorations have started to introduce the most wonderful time of the year.

With the sights of Christmas set, the sounds of the season is all that is left to complete the holiday mood.

To help with that, the Laredo Philharmonic is set to host a Christmas concert for the Laredo community to enjoy.

Representing the Laredo Philharmonic, Dr. Joe Crabtree says the concert will have a little bit of everything.

While the classics and other familiar tunes will be played, Dr. Crabtree alluded to contemporary jingles such as those in Home Alone 2 and other Christmas carols that the audience is invited to sing along to during the concert.

The “Deck the Halls” Christmas Concert at Laredo College will take place at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Theater.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. and general admission tickets are $30.

