New Webb County Fire Station could break ground in 2024

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The highly anticipated fire station that’ll take care of fire and emergency situations in south Webb County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez said the county is taking bids for a company to begin the first steps in building the facility.

According to Gonzalez, this is as four-million-dollar investment that they hope to begin building next year in the Mangana Hein area.

Officials say the fire station will benefit the growing south Webb County area.

