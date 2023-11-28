New Webb County Fire Station could break ground in 2024

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The highly anticipated fire station that’ll take care of fire and emergency situations in south Webb County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez said the county is taking bids for a company to begin the first steps in building the facility.

According to Gonzalez, this is as four-million-dollar investment that they hope to begin building next year in the Mangana Hein area.

Officials say the fire station will benefit the growing south Webb County area.

