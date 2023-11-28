Number of overdose deaths in Laredo continues to rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The overdose epidemic gripping Laredo shows no signs of abating, with the latest victim being a 47-year-old man who passed away on Thanksgiving Day. The Laredo Police Department reports that this recent fatality brings the current death toll to a grim total of 56.

According to law enforcement officials, the deaths are predominantly linked to substance abuse, with the following breakdown:

17 deaths attributed to Fentanyl

11 deaths to Cocaine

Seven deaths to Heroin

One death to Methamphetamines

One death to the synthetic drug K-2

Nineteen deaths are still unknown or pending test results

As the year draws to a close, Laredo has surpassed the overdose-related death toll of 2022, which stood at 41. This alarming surge marks a substantial increase from previous years: eight deaths each in 2018 and 2019, 13 deaths in 2020, and 17 deaths in 2021.

