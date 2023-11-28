Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Number of overdose deaths in Laredo continues to rise

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The overdose epidemic gripping Laredo shows no signs of abating, with the latest victim being a 47-year-old man who passed away on Thanksgiving Day. The Laredo Police Department reports that this recent fatality brings the current death toll to a grim total of 56.

According to law enforcement officials, the deaths are predominantly linked to substance abuse, with the following breakdown:

  • 17 deaths attributed to Fentanyl
  • 11 deaths to Cocaine
  • Seven deaths to Heroin
  • One death to Methamphetamines
  • One death to the synthetic drug K-2
  • Nineteen deaths are still unknown or pending test results

As the year draws to a close, Laredo has surpassed the overdose-related death toll of 2022, which stood at 41. This alarming surge marks a substantial increase from previous years: eight deaths each in 2018 and 2019, 13 deaths in 2020, and 17 deaths in 2021.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Karina Elizondo
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo

Latest News

10p newscast recording
Webb County Commissioners approve Property Assessed Clean Energy Finance Program
UISD weighs in on Texas law that allows religious chaplains to work as school counselors
UISD weighs in on Texas law that allows religious chaplains to work as school counselors
UISD weighs in on Texas law that allows religious chaplains to work as school counselors
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Air Beneath Clouds, Moistens up Wednesday