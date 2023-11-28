UISD weighs in on Texas law that allows religious chaplains to work as school counselors

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In May of 2023, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that would allow unlicensed religious chaplains to work or volunteer at Texas public schools.

While some districts have voted in favor of it, others have not.

One school district in Laredo briefly spoke about the item; and some parents are sharing their thoughts on the matter.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting that almost every county in the state is having problems hiring mental health staff.

According to the report, 251 counties out of 254 are in need of additional health professionals.

In response to the shortage, the Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 763 that gives school district to use money designated for safety to pay for unlicensed chaplains to work in mental health roles.

Danielle Martinez, a mother who has a child at UISD said the option of a chaplain is a good idea.

“I myself as a parent would have loved to see a chaplain in our school district that met certain qualifications and serving criteria,” said Martinez.

Not only that, she also said this would be additional help for counselors at the school district.

Martinez adds students have undergone a lot of stress at school and continue to adapt to changes.

During the last UISD school board meeting, on Nov. 15.

The topic was up for discussion at United ISD’s regular school board meeting.

The item read in part, “To vote on a resolution to decide whether or not they would have the chaplain at their school district.” However, one of the three associate superintendents recommended to the board to not support the resolution at the time due to the fact that not all board members were present.

The item can be brought up in the future and the board can take another vote.

“I would like for it to be brought back up again and for us parents to have a choice in that decision making.”

According to the American Federation of Teacher Texas, as of Oct., Dallas ISD, Austin ISD, and Kerrville ISD have all voted no on adopting SB 763.

Meanwhile, other school districts in Texas that have voted in favor of a resolution to allow school chaplains in their schools, include Round Rock ISD and Georgetown ISD.

