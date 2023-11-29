Bethany House reports slight drop in Laredo’s homeless population

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite homelessness persisting as a widespread issue across the nation, a Laredo nonprofit, Bethany House, reports a slight drop in its local homeless population. While the numbers reflect improvement over the past year, Bethany House underscores the ongoing and pressing nature of the issue that demands concerted attention.

In 2022, Bethany House documented 348 people reportedly experiencing homelessness. In 2023, the organization notes a decrease, with 277 individuals considered unsheltered. Despite this positive trend, Bethany House remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges of homelessness.

The matter of homelessness recently took center stage during a City Council meeting, prompted by Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño’s acknowledgment of the growing concern within the Laredo community regarding those without shelter.

Monica Bautista from Bethany House emphasized that the organization is doubling down on its efforts to assist the homeless community. She pointed out that many seek shelter during specific times of the year, particularly during winter. Bautista stated, “During the wintertime, it brings many people in because they are seeking shelter, and that is also another factor for us to motivate them and come here and receive not only the essential services but that we motivate them with intervention.”

Bautista added that Bethany House is actively working to improve and expand its facilities to accommodate and shelter more people in need. The project is slated for completion in 2024.

Even as the numbers of the homeless community decrease in the Gateway City, both city leaders and the nonprofit reaffirm their commitment to providing assistance through programs such as affordable housing.

