Big rig catches fire on Chicago Street

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A big rig goes up in flames in west Laredo.

It happened on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chicago Street.

Firefighters were called out to the scene and found the vehicle underneath a carport fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to put the fires out within just a few minutes.

We’re told there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

