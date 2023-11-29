Big rig catches fire on Chicago Street

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A big rig goes up in flames in west Laredo.

It happened on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chicago Street.

Firefighters were called out to the scene and found the vehicle underneath a carport fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to put the fires out within just a few minutes.

We’re told there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

