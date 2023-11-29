Big rig catches fire on Chicago Street
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A big rig goes up in flames in west Laredo.
It happened on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chicago Street.
Firefighters were called out to the scene and found the vehicle underneath a carport fully engulfed in flames.
They were able to put the fires out within just a few minutes.
We’re told there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
