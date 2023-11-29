City Household Waste Collection Event set for weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s free household hazardous waste collection is set for this Saturday, December 2nd.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of their materials at the El Metro Park and Ride located at 1800 E. Hillside Rd.

The collection is offered twice a year and is organized by the City of Laredo Environmental Services and Waste Department.

Drive-through service is being offered and staff will even be available to unload items from cars.

However, not everything will be accepted.

City of Laredo Information Manager Noraida Negron says, “We’re not going to be accepting any tires, furniture, appliances—none of that. If you have old paint, any kind of pesticides, any pool chemicals that you really want to get rid of, let’s do this properly and go over there on Saturday from 9 to 2.”

The collection is only open to Laredo residents and an ID or water bill will be required.

Find a full list of acceptable and unacceptable items below.

Accepted Items Unacceptable Items Cleaning products Tires Paints Large kitchen appliances Solvents Furniture Stains Medical waste Pool chemicals Ammunition Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides Explosives Fluorescent light bulbs Commercial waste Electronics, Batteries Radioactive waste

