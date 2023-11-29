Shop Local
Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department released its findings on a new framework designed to raise the well-being of the community.

The Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP for short, was made in collaboration with community members and healthcare professionals to gather insights and perspectives.

The plan identifies key areas for improvement, sets measurable goals for the department to follow, and includes a series of goals the department is hoping to achieve.

Laredo Health Public Information Specialist Jaime Perez told us, “Our first goal right now is targeting our community’s health. So, since we have a high diabetes rate, we do want to ensure a better health outcome for our community. If you look into our plan, the goals for the future are showcased there.”

The city health department encourages all those interested to review the plan.

