Councilmember proposes possible plan to alleviate traffic in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For many people, driving around south Laredo could be difficult.

Michelle Martinez works close to Lomas Del Sur and Ejido.

She said she sees daily traffic congestion and it seems to be getting worse.

“This side of Laredo has grown, and we have seen a lot of crashes mostly every day,” said Martinez.

Since the start of the new year to date, the Laredo Police Department has reported 84 car crashes in the Lomas Del Sur area thus far.

A video shows a recent accident that took place at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur and Ejido.

The police department is reporting 12 accidents at that specific location, but the location isn’t the only area that sees this type of issue.

According to recent traffic studies done by the City of Laredo, it reports traffic issues during rush hour and school hours in the south side of town.

Laredo councilmember for District One Gilbert Gonzalez said the studies have identified the problematic areas which will allow them to start working on a potential solution.

“There is a two-way street by intersection of LBJ and Ejido and it’s a two-way street and then it becomes one lane,” said Gonzalez. “So, we went out to the owner, and we are getting the deed from them to get the ride away so with these next two months so we can alleviate the traffic.”

Gonzalez said that one possible solution is the recent placement of a digital speed limit sign in the Cuatro Vientos area.

This will alert drivers to be mindful of their speed.

Gonzalez hopes that by adding speed pumps and identifying the high-speed areas this can prevent a tragedy in the district he represents.

Residents in south Laredo like Michelle can all agree they would like to see a change soon.

“It would be speed limit because people entering this area they are coming in pretty fast on this road and there is the light and I guess for them to start slowing down when they get to the light,” said Martinez.

According to Gonzalez some relief will come at the start of 2024 with a proposed lane expansion near the Cielito Lindo and Ejido intersection.

