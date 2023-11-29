‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has released a statement regarding the former Laredo Animal Care Director’s recent departure from the position.

Earlier this week, the Laredo Animal Care Services Director said she was forced to depart from her position after two years of being with the department.

KGNS reached out to Karina Elizondo after she posted on her social media page that she was leaving the department.

Elizondo authorized KGNS to use her post that read on Nov. 22 in part “Today as I picked up my personal belongings, I left a piece of my heart with all of you. I was forced to be silent and now I am forced to say goodbye. I never gave up on any of you nor the Department.”

The city of Laredo released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying, “The City of Laredo wishes to clarify the separation of the Animal Care Services Director employment. Deficiencies in employment performance were identified and discussed with the Director. Unfortunately, no improvements were made and none appeared imminent. The Director was placed on a 60-day administrative leave. City employment will end after that time.”

The city stated that it is currently in the process of searching for a new Animal Care Services Director.

