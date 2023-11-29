Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported on Highway 83
Car crash reported on Highway 83
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dating app meet-up ends with stolen items, one man arrested

Latest News

Laredo installs Narcan cabinets to tackle opioid crisis
Laredo installs Narcan cabinets to tackle opioid crisis
Laredo installs Narcan cabinets to tackle opioid crisis
Laredo installs Narcan cabinets to tackle opioid crisis
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say