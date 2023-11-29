Gateway Community Health Center to hold ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local health center is inviting the community to take advantage of its upcoming health and wellness fair.

This Friday, Dec. 1, Gateway Community Health Center will hold its ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of services including body mass index calculation, vital vaccinations, crucial health education, and information about community resources.

This initiative is part of the health center’s ongoing efforts to address and manage the challenges of diabetes within the community.

The event will take place on Dec. 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Community Health Center South Clinic located at 2007 S. Zapata Hwy, Laredo, TX 78046.

