Habitat for Humanity announces return of ‘Women Build’ initiative(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual campaign that seeks to unite women of various age groups and backgrounds to build homes for low-income families is set to make a return.

On Wednesday morning Habitat for Humanity announced the return of its Women Build initiative after a four-year hiatus.

In past years, the campaign brought together a group of women to empower themselves by learning some very useful skills, while at the same time building a home for a deserving family.

Karol Sherwood, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity says they want to continue to empower more women while also providing discounted homes for deserving families.

“We break out the building of a home in stages, everything from framing to putting up what we call a blueboard, to decorating, even down to decorating the homes, we have techniques, and we are very careful to allow people to even make mistakes,” said Sherwood. “If they make a mistake, we just learn from it and we go forward. We have a one step at a time process of building a home and women can build.”

Sherwood says they are hoping to build about seven homes in the near future.

The organization is constantly looking for volunteers for its mission.

If you would like to get involved, you can call 956-724-3227 or click here.

