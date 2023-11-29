Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to host Smith and the Tarleton State Texans

Tarleton State Texans (4-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Tarleton State in a matchup of WAC teams.

The 'Jacks have gone 1-0 in home games. SFA ranks second in the WAC with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 6.7.

The Texans have gone 1-2 away from home. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 7.5.

SFA's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game SFA allows.

The 'Jacks and Texans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the 'Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 9.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for SFA.

Jakorie Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.