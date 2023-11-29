Kids explore careers during Alicia Ruiz Elementary’s Career Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 27, the curious minds of students at Alicia Ruiz Elementary were treated to a behind-the-scenes experience at KGNS, providing a firsthand look at the workings of a news station. The event, organized as part of Career Day, aimed to enlighten students about potential career paths they might consider in the future.

The young participants were not only exposed to the inner workings of a newsroom but also had the opportunity to explore a fire truck and the tools utilized by firefighters in their efforts to extinguish fires and save lives. Laredo police officers were also on hand to share insights into their roles and responsibilities.

Marissa Rodriguez Limon, a journalist from our sister station Telemundo, joined the event to provide students with a glimpse into the world of broadcast journalism. One enthusiastic fourth-grader, Fausto Garza, expressed his excitement, saying, “I like that I can learn about new jobs that I didn’t even know were real, and I can go see the police officer, the cars, and everything.”

The school staff hopes that such events will inspire students to explore diverse career possibilities for their future.

