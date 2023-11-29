Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Kids explore careers during Alicia Ruiz Elementary’s Career Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 27, the curious minds of students at Alicia Ruiz Elementary were treated to a behind-the-scenes experience at KGNS, providing a firsthand look at the workings of a news station. The event, organized as part of Career Day, aimed to enlighten students about potential career paths they might consider in the future.

The young participants were not only exposed to the inner workings of a newsroom but also had the opportunity to explore a fire truck and the tools utilized by firefighters in their efforts to extinguish fires and save lives. Laredo police officers were also on hand to share insights into their roles and responsibilities.

Marissa Rodriguez Limon, a journalist from our sister station Telemundo, joined the event to provide students with a glimpse into the world of broadcast journalism. One enthusiastic fourth-grader, Fausto Garza, expressed his excitement, saying, “I like that I can learn about new jobs that I didn’t even know were real, and I can go see the police officer, the cars, and everything.”

The school staff hopes that such events will inspire students to explore diverse career possibilities for their future.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
Karina Elizondo
Laredo Animal Care Services Director announces departure from position
South Laredo traffic stop ends with two arrests
South Laredo traffic stop ends with chase, two arrests
Generic photo of a vehicle fire | Cropped Photo: Jason Bolonski / CC BY 2.0
Driver escapes burning vehicle, Laredo Fire officials say
North Texas boy, Ian Aguilar, reunited with family in Laredo
North Texas boy found safe, reunited in Laredo

Latest News

Bethany House reports slight drop in Laredo’s homeless population
Bethany House reports slight drop in Laredo’s homeless population
Bethany House reports slight drop in Laredo’s homeless population
Bethany House reports slight drop in Laredo’s homeless population
Webb County fairgrounds update
Webb County offers contact to fairgrounds’ new potential management company
Webb County offers contact to fairgrounds’ new potential management company