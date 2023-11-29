Shop Local
Laredo installs Narcan cabinets to tackle opioid crisis

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a significant response to the escalating opioid crisis in Laredo, the City and the Health Department have placed Narcan cabinets throughout the community.

These cabinets house a life-saving medication called naloxone, capable of reversing opioid overdoses and potentially saving lives. With the city witnessing a surge in opioid-related issues, the deployment of Narcan cabinets is considered a crucial move in addressing the crisis.

Chief Miguel Rodriguez of the Laredo Police Department emphasized the impact of Narcan: “According to our numbers, we’ve administered 322 to people that were having an overdose. So it saves lives. 322, that’s a big number, so it is important to put it out there because we need to be educating not only ourselves but the public, not only on the use of it but on the availability of it.”

The Narcan cabinets are positioned in easily accessible locations such as community centers, libraries, parks, and other high-traffic areas. Each cabinet comes equipped with clear instructions on how to use naloxone effectively during an overdose situation.

