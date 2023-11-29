Shop Local
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says

NOTE: stock photo.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The salesman, 38-year-old Edmundo De La Torre, has been ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison.

De La Torre pleaded guilty on April 19th for his role in a mortgage fraud scheme where he reportedly altered “hundreds of documents to get otherwise unqualified buyers’ approval for government-backed mortgages”, according to the Department of Justice.

As a salesman for a Laredo area homebuilder, De La Torre used his position to get Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed mortgages for at least 38 clients.

The Department of Justice says these homebuyers were unqualified, and the scheme cost the department nearly $1,000,000.

De La Torre was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1.17 million in addition to his prison sentence.

He remains on bond and will voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

