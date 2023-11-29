Laredo’s Rock’n the Red World AIDS celebration at Frontera Beer Garden

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m., Frontera Beer Garden, located at 3301 San Bernardo Avenue, will be ablaze with red as partygoers gather for the “Rock’n the Red Party.”

Attendees are encouraged to don their best red outfits, even if it’s just a touch of the vibrant color, to celebrate a night of music, performances, and community engagement. Beyond the vibrant beats and dazzling performances, the Rock’n the Red Party will feature a live band, guest speakers, and a host of surprises.

The Gateway City Pride Association and the Laredo Health Department aim to use the platform to educate and unite the community in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

In the spirit of giving back, attendees can earn up to eight volunteer hours by participating in the event. The event is open to all, providing a space for inclusivity and support.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.