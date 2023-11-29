Moist Wednesday Followed by Warmer and Sunnier Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dry air beneath a thin cloud deck will be replaced by moist gulf air Wednesday. This will bring thicker cloud, drizzle and showers may develop Wednesday afternoon and night. Warmer southerly winds will arrive Thursday, mixing the low cloud away, and raising temperatures high into the 70′s. The warmer, sunnier weather should last through the weekend and beyond.

