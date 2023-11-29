Shop Local
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents

File photo: Mexico
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Nuevo Laredo.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo posted a statement on its Facebook page saying, officials are receiving reports of increased government of Mexico Activity in Nuevo Laredo.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

U.S. Government employees have also been instructed to shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice.

