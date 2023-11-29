Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

TAMIU to hold annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Thursday

File photo: TAMIU Christmas Tree Lighting
File photo: TAMIU Christmas Tree Lighting(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university is inviting the community to a wonderful Christmas time!

This Thursday, TAMIU will be hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library from 6 p.m. to 8p.m.

There will be plenty of festivities including musical performances from local elementary and middle schools.

There will also be games, activities, holiday treats and a holiday market fro the community to enjoy.

The first 100 children in attendance will receive a free Santa Hat.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported on Highway 83
Car crash reported on Highway 83
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dating app meet-up ends with stolen items, one man arrested

Latest News

City of Laredo getting ready for biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event
City Household Waste Collection Event set for weekend
Habitat for Humanity announces return of ‘Women Build’ initiative
Habitat for Humanity announces return of ‘Women Build’ initiative
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department
Community Health Improvement Plan released by Laredo Health Department