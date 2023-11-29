TAMIU to hold annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Thursday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university is inviting the community to a wonderful Christmas time!

This Thursday, TAMIU will be hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library from 6 p.m. to 8p.m.

There will be plenty of festivities including musical performances from local elementary and middle schools.

There will also be games, activities, holiday treats and a holiday market fro the community to enjoy.

The first 100 children in attendance will receive a free Santa Hat.

Admission is free and open to the public.

