Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - State lawmakers continue to address border security.

Among the bills recently approved by the Texas Congress is Senate Bill 4.

The bill makes entering Texas illegally from a foreign country a state crime and it would also grant the power to state and local police to ask individuals for proof of citizenship.

Senate Bill 4 was recently passed by the Texas legislature during the fourth special session.

It still needs the governor’s signature; however, it has gained a lot of attention.

This new law would also give local and state police officers conducting a traffic stops to ask for proof of U.S Citizenship.

If the person does not show proof of their documentation, they could be arrested and even deported.

At the state capital, many in favor and others against it voiced their concerns at both the house and senate.

Those against the bill argued that this new law could racially profile people in the state while supporters said this would enhance border security in Texas.

Currently, state and local governments must request permission from the federal government before making any type of arrest of undocumented immigrants.

SB 4 is waiting for Governor Gregg Abbott’s signature to be approved.

Abbott is poised to approve the measure.

