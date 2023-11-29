Shop Local
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALTVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett told Smyth County News & Messenger the man was part of a crew trimming trees at a residential home in the area.

According to the report, Puckett said the man was pulled into the woodchipper head-first.

The police chief told the media outlet no one on the work crew saw what caused the man to get caught in the machine, but believed it was a tragic accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told Smyth County News & Messenger.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to investigate the death.

