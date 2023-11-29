Troopers rescue migrants from drowning in Eagle Pass

DEL RIO, TX. (KGNS) - There were some tense moments on the Rio Grande recently involving migrants.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety jumped into action to save migrants from drowning or being swept downstream while they were crossing the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Dramatic video, posted on Nov. 24, shows the tactical marine unit as they responded to numerous submersion injuries resulting in life-saving measures.

The agency said operators acted swiftly in deploying personal flotation devices, pulling women and children out of the river, and performing CPR.

The dramatic scene captures the volatile conditions involving mass migration at ports of entry and the unpredictability and dangerous currents of the Rio Grande as groups of migrants struggle to cross from Mexico.

